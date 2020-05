Stephen Burwell stepping away from Doyle Lawson

Fiddler Stephen Burwell has announced that he is stepping down from his position with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver after more than five years.

The talented bowman grew up near Galveston, Texas, but now makes his home in Nashville, where he hopes to make his way working in the city’s many recording studios.

Stephen says that his plans also include refining his technique and fiddle knowledge, on top of completing a solo project he has been working on for some time.

“I’m really looking forward to studying many different old school fiddlers and recording for people here in Nashville. I would love to be able to fill in with folks as well. Recording engineering has always fascinated me and I’ve been doing it since I was 17 or 18. I’d also like to take this time to learn more from other players and form my own musical identity. I love being on the road and traveling, so I’m not looking to get away from that.”

Here’s a quick video he made last fall for AcoustiCult, his take on the classic Snowflake Reel.

Anyone interested in working with Stephen can reach him through his Facebook page.