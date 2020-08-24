Steep Canyon Rangers gearing up for Drive-In Tour

Skip to content
Live bluegrass music is coming back, slowly but surely, as fans, artists, and promoters find creative ways to present it a safe and secure environment. While some will prefer to stay away from all gatherings for an indeterminate time, many others are eager to attend shows when and where they can.
Folks in western North Carolina have three opportunities to catch
Steep Canyon Rangers this week, in a series of free, socially-distanced concerts they are calling their Drive-In Tour. Attendees will enjoy their music in their cars, while watching the band perform on a specially-outfitted mobile stage, equipped with a 16 foot LED screen.
Audio will be transmitted via a low-power FM signal to the car stereo systems, and everyone can enjoy the show from the comfort of their vehicle.
And best of all, thanks to the generosity of several band sponsors, there is no charge to attend. But parking spots for these drive-in concerts must be
reserved in advance, and space is limited.
Shows scheduled later this week will be in:
8/27 – Brevard, NC
8/28 – Mills River, NC
8/29 – Burnsville, NC
If you are unable to attend the live performance, all three shows will be live-streamed on the
SCR Facebook page, also free of charge.
The band requests that everyone who comes to the drive-in shows, or watches them online, please consider a donation to
Can’d Aid, and their TUNES program, which provides musical instruments and lessons to underprivileged youth.
Steep Canyon Rangers are
now accepting pre-orders for their next project on Yep Roc Records, , set for release October 16. Arm In Arm
