Station Inn roars back to life in Nashville

The Station Inn, historic Nashville hotspot and perhaps the world’s preeminent bluegrass club, has announced that they are reopening tonight following several months of COVID-19 closure.

Like most facilities open to the public, they are only allowed to operate at 50% capacity, and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Staff will be wearing masks, performers will be temperature checked upon arrival, and additional cleaning procedures are being undertaken throughout the building. The tables have been rearranged as well so as to maintain the proper distance between visitors.

Jeff Brown with The Station Inn, who manages their Station Inn TV network, described some of the changes in store for attendees upon reopening.

“All tables will hold parties of up to 8 and tables will remain 6’ apart, as well as 15’ from the performers on stage. We anticipate this to allow us 60-80 people, depending on party sizes. The bar will be closed for walk ups, and for the first time ever, we will be offering (temporary!) table service. The full menu of food and drink will be available as supplies last. Shows are $15 at the door, which all goes to support the band.

In addition, we will continue streaming the shows on Station Inn TV, Station Inn Facebook and Bluegrass Today Facebook, with suggested ticket donations of $15, which also go directly to the band.”

Tonight’s show will feature Jed Clark and the East Nashville Slawdog Ramblers, with Sheriff Scott & The Deputies on Friday, and the Plan B Band on Saturday. More shows are being added daily and all upcoming performers are displayed on the calendar page.

Over the summer, it is expected that the city of Nashville will gradually increase the allowable capacity, and decrease the distance required between customers. Jeff says that until the can again accept a full house live, all monies collected at the door will go 100% to the band. All streaming shows will remain free online until that time as well.

You can see more details on the COVID-19 changes on the Station Inn web site.

Welcome back to the Gulch!