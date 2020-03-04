Station Inn open, and donating to Nashville tornado relief

By now, most of you are aware of the devastating tornadoes that struck Nashville in the early hours of this morning. As of this writing, 25 people are confirmed dead across four counties in the region, and police and emergency personnel are continuing to search among the rubble of homes and businesses that were leveled by the storm.

With the large concentration of music industry people in the area, it is remarkable that no one in our bluegrass community seems to have suffered any real damage. The city’s bluegrass hub, The Station Inn, survived the damaging winds, and is open tonight as usual, though the early Doyle & Debbie Show has been cancelled.

Station Inn management has announced that both tonight’s show by Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, and tomorrow’s with David Starr and Irene Kelley, have been converted to fundraisers to assist those displaced by the tornado. Both acts have agreed to donate their fees from the shows to Hands On Nashville, a volunteer-based organization dedicated to serving the local community. HON were used as a central portal for donations after the flooding that occurred in 2010, and are ready to do the same following the storms.

Nashville-area readers are encouraged to stop in to The Station Inn to hear some music, see some friends, and contribute to the relief effort.

Hands On Nashville is also accepting direct donations for tornado assistance, and has a sign-up form for those who would like to volunteer. Needless to say, all financial contributions are welcome, and the need for volunteers is high.

Tonight’s show will be live-streamed online at Station Inn TV.