Station Inn homeless benefit December 9

The 22nd annual Bluegrass Benefit Concert for Nashville’s Homeless, a holiday tradition at the Station Inn, is scheduled this year for Tuesday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. All proceeds from the show are donated to Room in the Inn, a collaboration of nearly 200 local church congregations who donate their time and resources to serve the homeless of the area.

Performers donate their time and talent for this concert, which has become a beloved institution in town. The tradition began with Eddie & Martha Adcock, who managed it until Eddie’s health deteriorated, and the baton was picked up by Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike who manage it now.

Scheduled to appear this year are Valerie and the band, along with Rrinaco, Vickie Vaughn, the Larry Stephenson Band, Pam Setser, Kathy Stommel, and Martha Adcock. Surprise guests are a given, and it’s always a fun musical evening that sells out the Station Inn.

Admission is a minimum $20 donation, and everyone is encouraged to bring toiletry items, which will be donated to those in need.

Spread some Christmas cheer and do a good turn for those whose Christmas doesn’t look so bright.