Statement from SPBGMA on auto break ins at the Sheraton

Stephanie Jones with the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America has issued a formal statement regarding the break ins that occurred this past weekend during their 50th celebration of the organization during their National Convention in Nashville.

As we reported earlier, the parking lot of the Sheraton Music City hotel, which hosted the event, and several others in the vicinity, were victimized by smash and grab robbers. What many refer to as the “lower parking lot,” down the hill from the Sheraton and not controlled by them or their security, was hit both Friday and Saturday evening, as were the lots for the adjacent Hampton Inn and Embassy Suites properties.

In her statement, Jones describes break ins that occurred on Saturday evening as happening on Sunday, as that’s how the police reports have it. They didn’t arrive at the hotel until after midnight, though the breaking of windows occurred earlier.

Here is the statement from SPBGMA events.

As SPBGMA closes out the 50th Anniversary Celebration this past week in Nashville Tennessee, we want to send out our heartfelt sympathies and express our shock and dismay at the senseless acts of vandalism that occurred at the Sheraton Music City Hotel.

The vehicle break ins occurred on the Sheraton Music City Hotel property on Sunday January 26, 2025 with four (4) cars damaged that were SPBGMA guests. Mark Deinhart, Area Managing Director at HEI Hotels & Resorts, which includes the Sheraton Music City, indicates they are working with Nashville Police to be sure that this never happens again. He also states the Hotel will possibly position police vehicles in the lot for special events and are determined to keep the parking lot safe for all guests.

Sheraton Music City Hotel Director of Front Office Joshua Urias told us the hotel has reached out to the four (4) affected SPBGMA guests and are assisting them in any way they can. If anyone has concerns with the unfortunate events on Sunday January 26th or needs assistance, please reach out to Joshua at the Sheraton, phone: 615-231-1125 email: Jurias@sheratonmusiccity.com or to SPBGMA email: stephanie@spbgma.com.

We deeply regret that this occurred during our Anniversary Celebration and please know that preventing this will be a main focus for events in the future. Thank you for your support and know that we support you as well.

You can be sure that both SPBGMA and the Sheraton Music City staff will be on top of this issue in the future.