Starlett & Big John: photo essay from the recording studio

Starlett & Big John were in the studio last week working on their debut project for Rebel Records, and invited photographer Jeromie Stephens in to capture the proceedings. He graciously shared them along to us.

Ron Stewart was producing the session, with John Talley on guitar, Starlett Boswell on bass, David Carroll on banjo, and Jonathan Dillon on mandolin. As always, Jeromie’s images capture the emotion and the energy of the day quite well, so have a look.

The session took place at John Talley’s studio in Courtland, VA.