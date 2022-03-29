Starlett & Big John: photo essay from the recording studio

Starlett & Big John were in the studio last week working on their debut project for Rebel Records, and invited photographer Jeromie Stephens in to capture the proceedings. He graciously shared them along to us.

Ron Stewart was producing the session, with John Talley on guitar, Starlett Boswell on bass, David Carroll on banjo, and Jonathan Dillon on mandolin. As always, Jeromie’s images capture the emotion and the energy of the day quite well, so have a look.

The session took place at John Talley’s studio in Courtland, VA.

  • Left to Right; Jonathan Dillon (mandolin); Ron Stewart (producer),Starlett Boswell (vocals, bass), John Talley (vocals, guitar), David Carroll (banjo) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Starlett Boswell and Ron Stewart watch as John Talley works figures on a small calculator. Stewart is producer on this project. Along with bandmates Jonathan Dillon (mandolin) and David Carroll (banjo), Starlett and Big John are recording their debuit CD for Rebel Records. Saturday March 19th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jonathan Dillon noodles between takes. In the background are David Carroll (l) and Starlett Boswell (r). Saturday March 19, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Left to Right, Starlett Boswell, Jonathan Dillon (mandolin), Ron Stewart (guitar, producer), John Talley (standing) and David Carroll (banjo) play thru one more time before another take. Saturday March 19, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Starlett Boswell. Recording session, Courtland, VA. Saturday March 19, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Ron Stewart was brought on to produce Starlett and Big John's debut recording project with Rebel Records. Saturday March 19, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Ron Stewart (left) and John Talley (right) playing knee to knee. Stewart was showing David Carroll (center) how his next part may go. Saturday March 19, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Starlett Boswell, vocalist and upright bass player backs up David Carroll while he works out a banjo break needed for the next cut. Saturday March 19, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jonathan Dillon following the tune as it's passed around the group. Between takes everyone plays the tune again, looking for nuance changes or to adjust time. Saturday March 19, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • John Talley. With bandmates Jonathan Dillon (mandolin) and David Carroll (banjo), Starlett and Big John are recording their debut CD for Rebel Records. Saturday March 19, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens

About the Author

Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

