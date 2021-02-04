Starlett and Big John to Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records and Management has announced the signing of rising Virginia group, Starlett and Big John, to a two record deal.

The folks behind that catchy band name are bassist and vocalist Starlett Austin, and guitarist John Talley, both veterans of the Virginia/North Carolina bluegrass scene. Grassers in eastern Virginia remember Big John from his time as a teenager with New Dominion Grass, who made quite a name for themselves in the 1980s. Also coming up in music as a youngster, Starlett has spent time recently as a member of Lawson Creek Grass. Both she and John are noted singers, and Austin’s original songs make up much of the band’s repertoire.

A debut single is expected next week, and Big John says that he has very high hopes for the new record.

“We’re super excited to be on the Turnberry label. We think this will be a great relationship between a great label and ourselves.”

Recording with Austin and Talley were David Carroll on banjo, Jonathon Dillon on mandolin, and Ron Stewart on fiddle.

Starlett reports being equally pumped for the release.

“This is definitely a dream come true. I’m excited for the music that we’re making.”

Here’s a listen to the single, I’ll Have You Back, set for release on February 8. It was written by Austin and Talley.

You can learn more about Starlett and Big John on their official web site or Facebook page.