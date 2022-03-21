Stanley Fest launches this year in Florida

Skip to content
Nathan Stanley Entertainment has launched a new festival, Stanley Fest, set to debut next month in Micanopy, FL. It will be held at the Stomp Barn Ranch & Amphitheater, located about 12 miles south of Gainesville, from April 22-24.
The festival pays tribute to the two art forms that Nathan has championed during his career, traditional bluegrass and country music. The Stanley name will be well represented, with performances from Nathan and his band, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, and Kristi Stanley, each of whom will appear for two days. Also on the bluegrass side will be Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road. The Saturday night show will conclude with a Ralph Stanley Tribute from Nathan and II.
Country artists invited to play include Gene Watson, T. Graham Brown, Doug Stone, David Frizzell, Ashton Shepherd, Emily Sunshine, and Jayc Harold. Gospel groups The Perrys and The Chuck Wagon Gang will also make their way to the stage.
This will be an outdoor festival, but the concert area is under a covered pavilion. April is well before Florida temperatures become oppressive, so Nathan is hoping a lot of folks will join them for Stanley Fest.
Three day passes are being offered for $90, with a VIP option at $110 that includes reserved seating up close to the stage. One day passes are also available, with discounts offered for tour and church groups.
Nathan tells us that there are several hotels within a short drive from the Stomp Barn Ranch, and food and craft vendors will be on site all weekend.
Tickets can be ordered online, and further details can be obtained by calling 276-219-3474, or by email.
