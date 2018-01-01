Terry Herd – CEO / Co-founder

Terry Herd is the co-founder and CEO of Bluegrass Today®. He is also the founder of the Bluegrass Radio Network and host of Into The Blue®, America’s largest and longest running bluegrass radio syndication. Now in it’s twenty-fifth year, Into The Blue® is heard weekly on more than 130 commercial radio stations throughout North America.

Terry is a four time recipient of the IBMA Broadcaster of The Year Award and former member of the IBMA Board of Directors. He served as Marketing Committee chair for five years, from 1998 through 2002.

Terry is also known as the architect and creator of Sirius Satellite Radio’s bluegrass channel, where he served as Format Manager and host from July, 2000 until April 2006. During his 5-1/2 year tenure, he increased listenership on the bluegrass channel by more than 3 to 1 over then rival XM. He was also credited for bringing the IBMA Awards broadcast to satellite radio. The two companies later merged into Sirius/XM.

Terry oversees operations at Bluegrass Today® with a special focus on marketing and sales.

