Spring Is In The Air Again video from Lindley Creek

Pinecastle Records has a new video this week for Missouri family band Lindley Creek, and their uplifting current single, Spring Is In The Air Again.

Perfect for the fresh blooms and warm breezes wafting about much of the US this time of year, this song comes from Tim Stafford and Robert Starnes, and was produced in the studio by Jim VanCleve. It’s a happy, feel good number, very much the typical fare for the Greer family of Lindley Creek, and their talented lead singer, Katie Greer Hutson.

Other members of the band include Katie’s parents Kathie on guitar and John Rob on bass, brother Jase on fiddle, and sister-in-law Caroline on reso-guitar.

If this winsome music video doesn’t put a smile on your face, you’re a much stronger cynic than I could ever be, with its mix of outdoor performance and lovely springtime nature scenes.

Have a look/listen…

Spring Is In The Air Again, and the full Whispers in the Wind album on which it is included, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

Anyone planning to be in Branson, MO over the Easter weekend can catch Lindley Creek at Silver Dollar City, Thursday through Sunday.