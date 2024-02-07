Spring Is In The Air Again from Lindley Creek

Pinecastle Records has a new single this week from Lindley Creek, taken from their current Whispers in the Wind album.

Lindley Creek is made up the Greer family of Missouri, with parents Kathie and John on guitar and bass, daughter Katie on mandolin, son Jase on fiddle, and daughter-in-law Caroline on reso-guitar. Katie is out front on lead vocals, where she truly shines, something recognized by the IBMA with a Momentum Award nomination for Vocalist of the Year after the band’s 2020 debut project for Pinecastle.

Spring Is In The Air Again comes from the veteran bluegrass songwriting team of Tim Stafford and Bobby Starnes, with its tale of rebirth as the warmer weather returns, and with it, looking forward to summer sights and sounds. I think most of us can share those hopes this time of year, though I did hear today of daffodils popping up from a family member in northern Virginia. Won’t be long now!

The Greers sing on this track, with studio support from Seth Taylor on guitar, producer Jim VanCleve on fiddle, Rob Ickes on resonator guitar, Mike Bubb on bass, and Aaron Ramsey on mandolin. It fits right in with Lindley Creek’s penchant for positive contemporary bluegrass, and it’s truly a lovely track with Katie singing.

Check it out…

Spring Is In The Air, and the full Whispers in the Wind, album are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.