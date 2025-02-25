Spring brings central North Carolina fiddlers conventions

As the weather warms, thoughts turn to spring and fiddlers’ conventions. Three such talent competitions held in Montgomery, Randolph, and Moore Counties in central North Carolina have been a tradition for almost 100 years. They feature the skills of local musicians, vocalists, and dancers ranging in age from children to senior citizens, and nicely capture the spirit of these largely rural communities.

On March 1, the 98th annual Star Fiddlers’ Convention recommences. Sponsored by the Halcyon Woman’s Club, the event continues to make upgrades. This year, the acoustic talent contest is increasing its prize money to $2,500. In 2024 they expanded their youth division (ages 15 and under) into seven individual categories (fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass, dobro, and vocal) with prizes for first, second, and third place. The local bluegrass talent contest will be held in its original location, Star Elementary School, located at 302 South Main Street in Star, NC. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. Registration is from 5:00-6:45 p.m., with a lottery drawing for performance order at 5:45. All acts registering after 5:45 will compete in the order of their registration. Competition begins at 6:00 p.m.

Two weeks later, on March 15, the 70th annual Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention returns to Seagrove Elementary School, 528 Old Plank Road in Seagrove, NC. Promoter, Maxton Byrd, and his committee, have worked diligently to make this year’s event bigger and better. Prize money has increased to $2,500 in cash awards. The competition includes a full set of youth awards that mirror the adult ones. New this year is the Greg Corbett Memorial Youth Banjo Award presented by the late Corbett’s family to the most outstanding youth banjoist. Also, a vocal category unique to Seagrove is harmony blend singing that focuses on two or more singers harmonizing. The seventh Annual Alan Perdue Memorial Bluegrass Appreciation Award will also be presented. Registration is from 5:00-6:45 p.m. with youth competition beginning at 6:00 p.m.

On April 5, the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention will be held. First band prize is $500. First place individual prizes, both youth and adult, are $50. The competition will be held at North Moore High School, 1504 N Moore Road in Robbins, NC. Miranda Smith is the promoter. She is assisted by a team of family and friends. Registration is from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Competition begins at 6:00 p.m.

Admission to each convention is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, free for children under age 6; cash only. All three contests offer concessions and order of performances will be determined by a lottery drawing prior to competition. Mark your calendars to support these great local musical events either by competing or attending.