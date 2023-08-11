Spencer Atkinson to Nick Chandler & Delivered

Nick Chandler & Delivered have announced their newest bandmate, Spencer Atkinson, on guitar.

Spencer is a bluegrass multi-instrumentalist, 21 years of age from Richmond, VA, and this is his first touring gig. He has previously worked with Rappahannock Crossing, and filled in on bass with The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band.

Atkinson tells us that he is mighty psyched about working with Nick and the guys.

“Ever since I was a kid and heard bluegrass for the first time, I have wanted to do it as a profession. I’m honored to get the share the stage with a phenomenal group of guys and musicians in my first professional gig.”

Bandleader and mandolinist Chandler says that Spencer is also a terrific singer, and that they are happy to bring him in to Delivered.

“Spencer has been with us for a few months, and sometimes that’s how long it takes to make sure you have the right fit. This band is a tight knit group and we have to make sure we do what’s best for the band as a whole. As an up and coming band we have to work really hard for every inch we gain. How we do things works, but I expect a lot from the guys in my band. Not more than I am willing to give, but this is a job and it requires a lot. Sometimes when how much work goes into being a professional musician is realized it can change peoples paths. Spencer has proved he’s on the right path and with continued hard work and dedication there will be no stopping him. We are really happy to have him with Nick Chandler and Delivered.”

The band is completed by Jamie Sparks on banjo and Gary Trivette on bass.

Here’s a look at Nick et al at Silver Dollar City back in May.

You can learn more about Nick Chandler & Delivered by visiting them online.