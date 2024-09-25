Special Consensus to Hope River Entertainment

Special Consensus has announced a change in representation, as their long time agent, Maria Nadauld with Above the Bay Booking, has decided to retire. Penni McDaniel and Hope River Entertainment will take over representing the band going forward.

Greg Cahill, founder, banjoist, and fearless leader of Special C, shared a few words about the switch.

“The times, they are a changing. Special Consensus has been most fortunate to be booked by our fantastic rep and great friend, Maria Nadauld, owner of Above the Bay booking agency, since 2011.

Through Maria’s efforts, the band has appeared at most of the major bluegrass festivals and concert venues nationally and internationally. We have heard only rave reviews from promoters everywhere about how professional, easy to work with, and friendly Maria has been to all. Alas, the time has come that she is ready to retire and have the well-deserved time to relax at home or travel (to bluegrass festivals, of course), or just do nothing for a while. We can never thank Maria enough for the years of superb service and friendship she provided Special C, and we wish her a most comfortable and enjoyable retirement. We love you Maria!

Change can be bittersweet and, as we move forward to the next chapter of the Special C saga, we are delighted to announce that we will now be booked by Penni McDaniel and Hope River Entertainment. Penni has been a guiding force in the world of bluegrass music as both publicist and booking agency for many years. We are honored to be joining the Hope River roster, and we look forward to following our ‘path with heart’ as we continue our musical journey.”

Penni can be reached through her agency web site, where she also represents Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Dave Adkins, Volume Five, Larry Cordle, The Goodwin Brothers, Shannon Slaughter, and Crandall Creek.

Special C is here in Raleigh for the 2024 World of Bluegrass, so we hope to catch them this week.