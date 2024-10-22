Southwest Bluegrass Club celebrates 50 years in Grapevine, TX

JW Davis, first President of the Southwest Bluegrass Club in 1974

The Southwest Bluegrass Club, the oldest such organization in the state of Texas, is celebrating their 50th anniversary this month. They will kick things into gear for this notable anniversary October 25-26 at the Grape Jam Bluegrass Festival, a free two-day event in downtown Grapevine, TX.

October 13, 1974 was the first meeting of the Club, founded by singer/songwriter Tom Uhr, his wife Ann, and several others after they saw a need for a non-profit organization in Texas devoted to bluegrass music. They launched with 84 charter members.

Growing quickly, SWBC became committed to providing scholarships to aspiring bluegrass musicians, hosting monthly jam sessions, as well as live performances featuring national and local talent. Among the bands that have performed for SWBC events over the years are The Osborne Brothers, The Country Gentlemen, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Blue Highway, and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers.

Like its younger west coast cousin, the California Bluegrass Association, SWBC focused effort and attention on young pickers who would go on to have successful careers of their own. Some of those attendees at the monthly Club meetings and jams include Tammy Rogers of the SteelDrivers, Brad and Greg Davis, Sharon Gilchrist, and the original Dixie Chicks, among others.

More recently, the SWBC has experienced tremendous growth with 156 active members. This in large part is due to the club being featured on an episode of Texas Country Reporter, which aired nationally on RFD-TV. The organization has also seen an influx of young musicians, resulting in the formation of a youth jam which takes place at each monthly meeting.

In honor of this milestone anniversary, the SWBC is hosting Grape Jam, having received a grant to make it free for north Texas locals, and any visitors that may make the trip to enjoy all the music. Downtown Main Street will be given over to bluegrass, with several venues and/or locales set aside for jamming. Pickers of every level are invited to bring their instruments and join in on the fun, October 25-26 in Grapevine.

Scheduled to perform this weekend are Salt Creek, Hickory Hill, Brad Davis, Gerald Jones & Clone Mountain Boys, a SWBC Youth Band, and a number of other entertainers.

There will be plenty of free parking downtown, and dry RV camping in the Grapevine Convention Center parking lot. Security will be provided by the Southwest Bluegrass Club.

The Club is hoping that if things go well this year, Grape Jam can become an annual event. Complete details can be found online.

Congratulations Southwest Bluegrass Club – here’s to 50 more!

Braden Paul contributed substantially to this article.