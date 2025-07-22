Southern Legacy to Pinecastle Records

Pinecastle Records has announced the signing of bluegrass supergroup Southern Legacy to the label. Stuffed to the gills with veteran bluegrass heroes, the band boasts the services of Josh Williams on guitar, Don Rigsby on mandolin, Ron Block on banjo, Steve Thomas on fiddle, and Mike Anglin on bass.

All of these men have devoted their life to this music, both touring and recording, with a good number of awards for their trouble. Great things are expected from this bunch, and Pinecastle promises a new single by the end of the month.

Speaking jointly, the band says of this signing…

“Southern Legacy is proud to be partnering with Pinecastle Records.

If you added up the cumulative years of experience of the guys in our band, you would come up with a number close to 200. That’s a lot of experience.

We’ve discovered quite a chemistry in each other. Everyone in this band has done their homework. We have all studied the greats. It is our mission to produce music that continues the vision of our mentors, to reach into the past and reflect the musicians and culture that made us want to make music.

This Legacy is not a static one. It is reborn with every new song. That said, we feel strongly about the business relationships we enter into. So after much deliberation, looking through the many recording companies that have made offers to help us in our pursuits, we are excited to sign with Pinecastle Records. We feel strongly that Ethan Burkhardt and his fine staff at Pinecastle share in this vision as well.

All of Southern Legacy would like to thank Ethan for his attention to every detail, and his affirmations and encouragement as to our pursuits. We are looking forward to the ride.”

Their debut single,The Hills of Carter County, is set to release on July 30, with pre-saves enabled now online.