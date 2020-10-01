Southern Gospel – new film to feature bluegrass Gospel music

We heard some news this week from our Hollywood insider, the one and only Rhonda Vincent, about the theatrical film she had told us about a few weeks back. She had a chance to appear in this project on screen, along with the Rage, but their shoot was cancelled when the remnants of Hurricane Sally blew through Nashville and flooded the set where the scene was to have been filmed.

The film in question is titled Southern Gospel, and is still in production. It will tell the true life story of a rock ‘n’ roll star in the late 1960s, who after dealing with multiple frustrations in the music industry, decides to give it all up to follow his childhood dream of becoming a preacher. Producers describe the film as “music driven,” and it will feature ten new original songs played in country and bluegrass Gospel styles.

One of those was written by Rhonda’s daughter, Sally Sandker, though she is sworn to secrecy as to which one for the time being. But Sally will appear in the film playing the guitar in the scene where one of the actors sings her song.

Another song comes from Victoria Burchfield, daughter of bluegrass/country artist Wanda Vick Burchfield. Victoria also will appear in the movie, along with her mom and dad, in two song scenes.

Southern Gospel is being directed by Jeffrey Smith, starring Max Ehrich in the lead role. The actor had a heartthrob part on the daytime hit drama, The Young and The Restless, and was in the series, Under The Dome. He has also been in the news of late as the love interest of pop singing sensation and former Disney kid, Demi Lovato.

Rhonda also tells us that the Rage version of Sally’s song, played as an old time Gospel bluegrass number, has been earmarked for the movie’s soundtrack, and may yet be included in the film.

Southern Gospel producers have not released any still images from production, but Wanda did get a snap of she and Mark, along with Sally and Victoria, costumed for their number.

While talking with Rhonda, she also revealed that she will be included on this year’s Dolly Parton album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. She plays mandolin and sings harmony with Dolly on Christmas On The Square.

And she and The Rage are currently in the studio finishing up a new project as well. She told us that she “spent a day and half on one song. The most challenging song to sing of my entire lifetime.”

Can’t wait for that!

She and husband Herb are completing work now on their big upcoming show, Rhonda Vincent – Christmas in Branson, running from November 10 through December 20 at the Andy Williams Theatre in Branson, MO.

“Along with the music, I am writing and creating skits to tell the story of Jesus’ birth. The guys and I will be ‘acting’ in the skits. Should be a great time.

We’ll have a nativity scene, along with a creative celebrity 12 Days of Christmas, to emulate the theme of 12 Days of Christmas from my Christmas Time CD.”

A lot of exciting news there!