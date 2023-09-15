Southbound Train video from Route 3

Pinecastle Records has a new single from Missouri’s Route 3, a compelling song written by guitarist Jason Jordan called Southbound Train.

Given the title, you might expect another lonesome heartache, riding the rails type of number, but Southbound Train tells of an innocent man running from the law, with a unique twist on the classic murder ballad genre. Listen closely right up to the end to see the wrinkle.

Jordan and his bandmates have a long history in the Ozark bluegrass scene, including time with regional legend Jim Orchard and SPBGMA band championships. Jason’s songs have been recorded by a number of bluegrass acts, including Captain, which was big for Doyle Lawson. Gaylon Harper is on banjo, Doug Clifton on bass, and Roy Bond on mandolin.

In tandem with the single, Pinecastle has released this live performance video of the song.

Check it out…

Southbound Train is included on Route 3’s 2022 project, Losing Time, which is available from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be purchased directly from the band.

Radio programmers will find all the tracks from Losing Time at AirPlay Direct.