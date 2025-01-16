South Carolina Banjo Day coming up March 11

Once again this year, the state of South Carolina will dedicate a day to their native son, Todd Taylor, as they celebrate South Carolina Banjo Day on March 11.

The honor was first bestowed on Todd in 2018, both in recognition of his achievements as a banjo player, and in recognition of his having overcome serious health issues throughout his life. He had suffered illness for a number of years leading up to a diagnosis of mitochondrial myopathy, as well as additional issues related to the disease since.

In a cruel sort of irony, Taylor has just been diagnosed with colon cancer, and is starting treatment quite soon, so one imagines he will especially appreciate his “day” in March.

The following is the proclamation passed in 2018 by the South Carolina state legislature, and read on the floor of the Senate.

Whereas, the members of the General Assembly are pleased to recognize Todd “Banjoman” Taylor as an outstanding citizen who has positively impacted the State of South Carolina;

Whereas, in 2012, Mr. Taylor received the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, in recognition of his musical contributions to the State of South Carolina;

and Whereas, it would be fitting and proper to pay tribute to the accomplishments and public service of this son of South Carolina by annually recognizing the second Tuesday in March as “South Carolina Banjo Day.”

Now, therefore, Be it resolved by the Senate, the House of Representatives concurring: That the members of the General Assembly, by this resolution, recognize Wednesday, March 14, 2018, and the second Tuesday in March of each year thereafter as “South Carolina Banjo Day” in honor of Todd “Banjoman” Taylor’s musical contributions to the State of South Carolina.

Remember, come March 11, 2025, to think of your favorite banjo player, and if you play one yourself, be sure to pick one for Todd!