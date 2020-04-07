South Bound Train video from High Fidelity

Skip to content
Nashville’s
High Fidelity has been known since their inception in 2014 for a strict adherence to the sound and style of bluegrass music in its earliest days. Those old enough to remember how the grass was played in the ’50s and ’60s consistently marvel at how well this fresh young band captures the feel of those bygone days, while offering a glimpse of yesteryear to today’s audiences.
Their debut album for Rebel Records in 2018,
, delighted fans and critics alike, and now Rebel has rolled out a video for a first single from the next. In proper High Fidelity form, it’s an old classic from Jim & Jesse called Hills And Home , which features their signature double banjo sound. The South Bound Train
The South Bound Train will be included on their next Rebel release, , set to hit on June 21. Pre-orders are Banjo Player’s Blues available now online.
Radio programmers can get the track now at
AirPlay Direct.
