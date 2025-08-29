Sound Biscuit Productions announces Gravy Records

Sound Biscuit Productions in Sevierville, TN, home of the popular bluegrass-oriented Sound Biscuit Studio, has announced a new record label.

Gravy Records has been carefully developed by Sound Biscuit to give a lift to emerging artists in bluegrass and related roots genres. And they are launching with a full complement of artists, many of whom are expecting new releases in the next few months.

Shane Reman with Sound Biscuit tells us that this isn’t one of those pay-to-play deals where young artists have to put up the funds to get their music recorded. The label is covering all the costs, while helping those somewhat new to the process learn the ropes.

“Gravy Records is dedicated to supporting emerging artists—not just by recording and releasing their music, but by giving them a place to grow. With the experience and industry knowledge Sound Biscuit has gained, Gravy Records provides an environment where artists can develop their studio abilities, learn the business side of the industry, and build a platform for international reach.”

Artists on board at the launch of Gravy Records include Lydia Hamby, Willow Osborne, Willow & Jesse, Trevor Meade, Fiddle Express, and Mason Zink.

Look for new music soon from several of them.

More information on the label, and all of their artists, can be found online.