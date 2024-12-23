Sorrow, Grief and Pain video from Burnett Sisters

The Burnett Sisters Band have a new song to share with a dismal title, Sorrow, Grief and Pain, written by their guitarist, Geary Allen. It’s their latest single for Pinecatle Records.

The title may suggest dreariness, but it’s a high-energy, minor key screamer sung by mandolinist Anneli Burnett about the emotions felt when your true love moves on. Support comes from sisters Anissa on fiddle and Sophia on bass, with Allen playing guitar and banjo. Geary and Anissa provide the harmony vocals and Dan Boner joins them on second fiddle.

In the accompanying music video we see the band playing this one out amidst their beloved western North Carolina mountains.

Check it out.

Sorrow, Grief and Pain is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.