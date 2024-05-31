Sons of Adams from Jason Broyles

Jason Broyles is a singer and songwriter living in Nashville, trying his hand at a variety of musical genres, recently including rock ‘n’ roll and alt-country. Originally from Oklahoma, where he was immersed in gospel music as a child, Jason has become enamored of bluegrass since moving to middle Tennessee, and his upcoming EP, Old Rudy Road, is full of his new compositions done in a grassy style.

Northwestern Arkansas also left its mark on young Jason, where his grandmother lived. She had been a radio broadcaster in the 1940s and ’50s, and was a great influence on his musical development, as was the locale and folklore of the Ozark region.

A second single from the EP is released today, one called Sons of Adams, which weaves a tale of that touches on those Arkansas legends.

Broyles says of this song…

“I’m excited to release Sons of Adams, the second single from my upcoming bluegrass EP, because it stands in stark contrast to Strawberry Hill, my most recent single. Where Strawberry Hill paints a lighter picture and an heroic perspective of the saga to unfold in rural NW Arkansas, Sons of Adams introduces the anti-heroic darkness and gloom—enter your Hatfields and McCoys tropes. As new characters are introduced, I also made the decision to feature a new lead vocalist on the chorus of Sons of Adams with my co-writer, Matt Griffith. The back and forth between Matt’s vocal and mine creates a strong tension throughout, it’s so fun to play and sing—letting you know to be aware of the Sons of Adams.”

It makes for a compelling story, showing Jason’s ability to spin a yarn.

With Broyles handling the lead vocals, studio support came from Tammy King on fiddle, Shaun Richardson on guitar and mandolin, Josh Matheny on resonator guitar, and Mark Fain on bass. Producer Matt Griffith sang harmony and second lead vocal.

Check it out…

Sons of Adams is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

One new single is expected from Old Rudy Road every six weeks until all the songs from the EP have been released. So keep an eye and an ear out for those.