Sonny Osborne on Life In Music tonight

The one and only Sonny Osborne will be the live guest tonight on the Life in Music Summer Guest Artist Series, presented by the ETSU Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies program.

Hosted by program Director Dan Boner, and facilitated by Lecturer Kalia Yeagle and ETSU alumnus Lincoln Hensley, the discussion will be held on both Zoom and Facebook Live. Viewers can listen and watch, or post their own questions to Sonny during this live chat.

The idea of this series is to give students and the general public a chance to hear from industry greats about their lives and careers in bluegrass. Dan, Lincoln, and Kalia will have questions prepared, but Sonny is likely to expound at length without being prompted.

Anyone with the Zoom app is welcome to join in (meeting ID: 963 433 8282), and you can also watch on the ETSU Bluegrass Facebook page, where the interview will reside in perpetuity after it concludes. It starts this evening (6/23) at 7:00 p.m. (EDT).

If you haven’t seen your question answered in Sonny’s weekly Bluegrass Today column, this may be your chance!

Other guests scheduled in the next few weeks include:

6/30 – Jody Stecher

7/14 – David Holt

7/21 – Missy Raines and Ben Surratt

7/28 – Kaia Kater