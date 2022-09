Songwriters Showcase at Lorraine’s Coffee House

Lady of Tradition, Lorraine Jordan, took advantage of the talent in Raleigh for IBMA and invited a group of leading songwriters in the bluegrass genre to share their talents in her coffee house in nearby Garner, NC, on Wednesday night. Present for the showcase were: Larry Cordle, Jerry Salley, Daryl Mosley, and the husband/wife team of Rick Stanley and Donna Ulisse.

The quintet of songsmiths sat on stools and shared backstories to tunes they had penned, taking turns singing through three rounds of original music. Hostess Jordan joined Ulisse on stage to sing a song that Ulisse had penned about a cross necklace worn by Lorraine’s late mother and now worn daily by her. The tune will appear on Carolina Road’s next album release.

Other songwriters were in attendance. Jordan and her guitarist, Alan Dyer, sang a new song, Just a Penny Waiting on Change. Its composers, David Stewart and Mark “Brink” Brinkman were in the house and were recognized from the stage.

More bluegrass notables in the crowd included Doyle Lawson, Milton Harkey, and rising songstress, Olivia Jo, to name a few.

“It was a great event,” shared Mosley.