Songwriters Showcase at Lorraine’s Coffee House

Songwriters Showcase at Lorraine’s Coffeehouse (9/25/24) – photo © Bill Warren

Lorraine Jordan, the Lady of Tradition, for the third consecutive year, capitalized on the talent in Raleigh for IBMA to invite a group of leading songwriters in the bluegrass genre to share their talents at her coffee house in nearby Garner, NC, on Wednesday night. Present for the showcase were Brink Brinkman, Larry Cordle, Jerry Salley, Daryl Mosley, David Stewart, and the husband/wife team of Rick Stanley and Donna Ulisse. In addition, Jordan and her Carolina Road band mates, Allen Dyer and Wayne Morris, also performed a collaborative song with Ulisse for the sold out crowd.

Doug Whitley, radio deejay of HWY 40 Bluegrass on the Bluegrass Jamboree, served as the evening’s MC. “It’s IBMA week. We’ve got a lot going on at Lorraine’s, and a star-studded show tonight. We’ve got the cream of the crop,” he declared, referring to the panel of creative artists.

Brink Brinkman opened the songwriters’ session that began with a preview of his new music video, She’s a Stranger in His Mind, from the song on his The Brink of a Dream album.

“It came about from a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s and dementia. The song was written by Brink and performed by Kent Dixon and Neal Allen. Mark Stroud of Lorraine’s Coffee House created the video. Ann and Al McConnell did a great job as the actors,” Whitley explained. Stroud was on the job behind the camera sharing the songwriters’ session on Facebook Live, and the McConnells were in attendance at the premiere viewing.

The touching song tells the story of a man who can no longer remember his wife, who remains steadfast through his mental decline. “She’s faithful to their wedding vows for better or worse,” are part of the touching lyrics.

Brink spoke after the video. “It’s going to be a grand night. Some of my songwriting heroes are here.”

Then the lyricist launched into a set of his own tunes. First, was a song that he penned specifically for Michael Cleveland, Fiddlin’ Joe. Next came a composition, Til Lonesome Comes Around, which Danny Paisley recorded, followed by Henry Hanson’s Hardware Store, which Larry Cordle recently recorded.

“It’s been on my bucket list to have a songwriter record one of my songs,” Brink said about the Mighty Cord.

He performed, An Old Penny Waiting on Change, one he co-wrote with David Stewart which Lorraine Jordan recorded. Then Brink shared one of his gospel numbers.

“A friend of mine fought in Vietnam. He said to me, ‘I did things that I can’t forgive myself for.’ I told him, ‘You might not forgive yourself, God already has.’ It is up for gospel song of the year (recorded by Dale Ann Bradley).”

He concluded his introductory portion with two recorded by Volume Five and Joe Mullins, respectively, Restless Heart and Rambler’s Soul and The Folded Flag.

Next, the remaining songsmiths took the stage, sat at microphones, and shared backstories to tunes they had penned, taking turns singing through multiple rounds of their original music.

Daryl Mosley began with one of his trademark tunes, Transistor Radio, dedicating it to Royce Jordan, Lorraine’s dad, for his 94th birthday. Then he shared a new number that will soon be released on Pinecastle Records, I’m Still Here.

Lorraine acknowledged, “The folks from Pinecastle are here: Lonnie, Kyle, and Ethan,” and had them stand.

Mosley continued. “I believe all songs are gifts. The strength of this song, written almost 20 years ago, has sustained my livelihood. Itwas written driving home from NC.” He then broke into He Saw It All.

Other originals he shared were I Can’t Go Home Anymore, inspired by driving past his childhood home, and Everyday Blessings that he recorded with Jaelee Roberts for Billy Blue Records’ Blue Collar Gospel project.

David Stewart followed. He shared words of wisdom from the late Harlan Howard (who penned songs such as I’ve Got a Tiger By the Tail with Buck Owens), “If you remember all the word to the songs you wrote, then you’re not writing enough.”

His originals included a Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road medley of three of their number one songs he penned: True Grass, Bill Monroe’s Ol’ Mandolin, and A Little Bit of Bluegrass.

Rick Stanley and Donna Ulisse pulled several numbers from their vast repertoire including Wilma Walker and You Ain’t Heard Lonesome Yet, both recorded by Doyle Lawson.

Ulisse admitted as she prepared to sing one of her originals, “I’m nervous. The guy who produced it (Salley) and the one who helped me write it (Cord), are sitting up here with me.”

Jerry Salley performed tunes from his most recent album, The Songwriter, beginning with his latest single, What Love Looks Like Today. Another, Old Songwriters Like Me, was a self-reflective piece.

He shared his joy for Jordan’s annual event. “This is a favorite thing to do at IBMA week. I feel blessed to share the stage with these guys.”

He concluded with When I Sing My Last Song from his latest project.

Larry Cordle was last in the rotation, but certainly not least. He sang some of his greatest hits including Highway 40 Blues, Murder on Music Row, Black Diamond Strings, and Gone on Before.

Hostess Jordan joined Ulisse to sing a song that the pair penned about a cross necklace worn by Lorraine’s late mother, and now worn daily by her. They share a special bond, as Ulisse also wears a cross worn by her late mother.

During intermission, Jordan led the packed house in singing Happy Birthday to her daddy and served everyone cake to celebrate. It was truly a memorable evening of music and fellowship.

“IBMA is like a big family reunion,” Ulisse concluded.