Songs of Home: A benefit for the Waynesburg Community Center

Ridge Line at the Waynesburg Community Center – photo © Roger Black

On Saturday, June 28, the quiet crossroads of Waynesburg, KY came alive with the sweet sound of gospel harmonies and heartfelt community spirit as folks gathered beneath the Community Shelter off Kentucky 1247. The occasion? A benefit singing to support the Waynesburg Community Center—a hub of local pride and neighborly connection.

Hosted beneath the open-air shelter that offered a welcome reprieve from the summer sun, the event brought together friends, families, and faithful music fans from across Lincoln County and beyond. With not a fiddle in sight, the singing stayed true to its roots: rich vocal blends, acoustic guitars, upright basses, and the kind of rhythm that calls you to tap your foot—or close your eyes and hum along.

Behind it all were a pair of hometown heroes, the Turner Twins, two local farmers known throughout the region not only for their fields, but for their unwavering love for community and tradition. With an ear for harmony and a heart for service, the Turners made sure every detail of the event reflected Waynesburg’s values.

Paul Chumbly, a staple of the regional gospel scene, kept the sound balanced and clear, while MC Roger Black guided the evening with warmth, humor, and reverence for the artists.

Seven groups graced the stage, each offering a distinct flavor of spiritual song: The Gospel Sounds, Mountain View, One Lane Road, Rounders Station, The Messengers, Living Waters, and Ridge Line. From hand-clapping praise to solemn declarations of faith, their performances turned the shelter into a sanctuary.

Beyond the music, what truly resonated was the sense of shared purpose. This wasn’t just a concert—it was a gesture of love, one note at a time, for the people and place that mean so much. Proceeds went directly to supporting the Waynesburg Community Center’s mission to serve residents of all ages through programming, outreach, and a dependable place to gather.

As the sun dipped low and the final chorus rose into the dusk, there was a quiet understanding among the crowd: in Waynesburg, music is more than entertainment. It’s a bond. A legacy. And with each gathering like this, that legacy grows stronger.