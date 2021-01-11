Songs From The Road Band to Prater Day

Songs From The Road Band, the popular progressive bluegrass group from western North Carolina, has announced a change in artist representation for the new year. They have signed with the Prater Day agency, home to a wide array of contemporary bluegrass and acoustic acts.

Prater Day has been in operation since 2011, when Virginia Prater and Curtis Geren launched the company as a boutique agency in in Knoxville, TN. They don’t specialize in any particular genre, but have found great success in the bluegrass realm, representing artists such as Larry Keel, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Old Salt Union, Circus No. 9, Hackensaw Boys, and the Jon Stickley Trio.

Geren says that they have been following their latest signees since bassist Charles Humphrey III left Steep Canyon Rangers to take them on the road.

“We’ve had our eye on Songs From the Road Band for some time. Right now just feels like the right time for us to join forces. We pride ourselves on the personal attention we are able to provide our artists, and this is what makes this work so rewarding.”

The group formed initially as a special project band for Humphrey and guitarist Sam Wharton, recording new music outside of the groups they had been performing with at the time. Eventually, they decided to make it a full time effort, and brought in Mark Schimick on mandolin, and James Schlender on fiddle. Since the departure of founding banjo picker Ryan Cavanaugh, the band went without the five for a time, but have now brought Gabe Epstein in on banjo.

For Humphrey, this feels like a perfect fit for Songs From The Road Band.

“They’re one of the top agencies in the country. It’s a true honor to join the roster of Prater Day alongside some of our musical heroes.”

Those interested in more information about Songs From The Road Band are invited to contact Prater Day online.