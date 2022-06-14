Songs From The Road Band reaches back to Elvis and Suspicious Minds

Skip to content
For their latest release,
Songs From The Road Band has reached back to the Vegas days of Elvis Presley and , one of the most popular songs from the autumn of the Big E’s career in 1969. Suspicious Minds
Though it may seem an odd choice for a bluegrass group, bassist Charles Humphrey III says it really isn’t that big a stretch.
“We added Suspicious Minds to the live set several years ago. It’s a classic song that we reworked in the bluegrass style.
Elvis recorded Bill Monroe’s Blue Moon of Kentucky in the 1950s, arranging it in a more uptempo pop style. We wanted to take a classic Elvis tune and arrange it bluegrass style. To us, it makes sense – and it’s really fun to play!”
The lead vocal comes from mandolinist Mark Schimick, with harmonies provided by guitarist Sam Wharton and fiddler James Schlender. Rhythmic support also comes from banjo picker Gabe Epstein.
The guys have sped it up a bit from Elvis’ recording, and it really does work fine as a grasser.
Have a listen…
Suspicious Minds from Songs From The Road Band is available now from popular download and streaming services ices online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
