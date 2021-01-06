Song of the Mountains to resume live taping this month

Skip to content
Here’s some good news on the live music front.
, the nationally syndicated bluegrass television concert series, will return to taping before a live audience later this month. Nine months after being shut down by COVID-19 restrictions, the producers are ready to resume, following CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia guidelines. Song of the Mountains
As a result, all audience members will be required to be masked, and only 125 tickets to attend the January 16 show at
The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, VA will be made available.
Show host Tim White said that the situation isn’t ideal, but he is glad to see production of the show continue.
“We’re looking forward to getting back to almost normal. There won’t be as many folks in the audience because of social distancing, but the show will look the same on television.”
The January 16 show will feature performances by
Carson Peters & Iron Mountain and the Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band. Peters has become something of a sensation as a fiddler and a vocalist, though still only 17 years old. He has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry with Ricky Skaggs, and was featured as a preteen on Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots program.
Tickets for the January 16 taping are
available online.
A partial schedule for future 2020 shows has been posted, though more tapings and additional artists are likely to be added.
February 6 – Carolina Blue, Broken Angels
February 20 – Kody Norris Band, Fish Fisher w/ James Adkins and Alexis Wilkins
March 6 – Lightnin’ Charlie
March 20 – Nick Chandler & Delivered
April 17 – Red Rocking Chair
May 1 – Music of
The Mountain Minor June 19 – Grant Maloy Smith
Those who have been watching
Song of the Mountains regularly may have noticed that many of the artists who appear are not really bluegrass performers, something that White wanted to address.
“We want to broaden our viewing audience, without changing the overall feel of the show. Americana goes hand-in-hand with bluegrass. There will still be a strong bluegrass component.”
Very good news that the show can resume with new programs.
