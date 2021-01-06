Song of the Mountains to resume live taping this month

Here’s some good news on the live music front.

Song of the Mountains, the nationally syndicated bluegrass television concert series, will return to taping before a live audience later this month. Nine months after being shut down by COVID-19 restrictions, the producers are ready to resume, following CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia guidelines.

As a result, all audience members will be required to be masked, and only 125 tickets to attend the January 16 show at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, VA will be made available.

Show host Tim White said that the situation isn’t ideal, but he is glad to see production of the show continue.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to almost normal. There won’t be as many folks in the audience because of social distancing, but the show will look the same on television.”

The January 16 show will feature performances by Carson Peters & Iron Mountain and the Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band. Peters has become something of a sensation as a fiddler and a vocalist, though still only 17 years old. He has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry with Ricky Skaggs, and was featured as a preteen on Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots program.

Tickets for the January 16 taping are available online.

A partial schedule for future 2020 shows has been posted, though more tapings and additional artists are likely to be added.

February 6 – Carolina Blue, Broken Angels

February 20 – Kody Norris Band, Fish Fisher w/ James Adkins and Alexis Wilkins

March 6 – Lightnin’ Charlie

March 20 – Nick Chandler & Delivered

April 17 – Red Rocking Chair

May 1 – Music of The Mountain Minor

June 19 – Grant Maloy Smith

Those who have been watching Song of the Mountains regularly may have noticed that many of the artists who appear are not really bluegrass performers, something that White wanted to address.

“We want to broaden our viewing audience, without changing the overall feel of the show. Americana goes hand-in-hand with bluegrass. There will still be a strong bluegrass component.”

Very good news that the show can resume with new programs.