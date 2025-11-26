Somewhere Among the Briars from Colin & Kathleen Ray

Mountain Fever Records has dropped a debut single from their upcoming album for Colin & Kathleen Ray, the young husband-and-wife singing team that is recently signed to the label.

The couple met cute while studying in the Bluegrass, Old Time & Roots Music program at ETSU, and after some time performing together with Kathleen’s family group, The Burnett Sisters, she and Colin left to launch their own career.

Given Colin’s high tenor voice, these two offer unique duet opportunities as he can sing quite close to Kathleen’s range. The two favor more traditional bluegrass and early country sounds, which they demonstrate beautifully on this new release.

They have chosen Somewhere Among the Briars, written by Hugh Moffatt and John Scott Sherrill, a lovely song with a Louvin Brothers feel. Colin sings the lead and Kathleen adds harmony, with support from Aynsley Porchak on fiddle, Justin Alexander on banjo, Max Etling on bass, and Randy Kohrs on reso-guitar and percussion. Colin plays guitar and mandolin.

It’s a delightful track. Give it a listen.

Somewhere Among the Briars is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers may contact Mountain Fever for airplay copies.