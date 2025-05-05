Something To Be Said – The Gospel Plowboys

There’s something to be said indeed about a band that professes its faith in God and the Holy Scriptures, but still manages to make music that offers universal appeal for believers and non-believers alike. Of course in this case, there’s no doubt about the fervent devotion expressed in such joyful and jubilant songs as Keep Your Lure In the Water, Preacher Silas, I’m Taking A Trip, and Glory To His Name, and indeed, the exuberance and enthusiasm The Gospel Plowboys express on Something To Be Said on Morning Glory Music is enough to convince even the most skeptical that a belief in the divine can be a most effusive and engaging experience.

The band, consisting of Michael Jenkins (guitar, vocals), Kris Miller (vocals), Daniel Schronce (mandolin, vocals), Peden Williams (banjo), Alex McCallister (fiddle), David Brown (vocals), and Aaron Ramsey (bass), make a point to stay true to tradition, and as a unit, they’re both cohesive and compelling. Their a cappella vocals on the traditional hymn, Never Grow Old, is particularly moving and mesmerizing to a great degree, but so too, when they follow it up by the rousing repast of Are You Praying Hard, the music becomes flush with absolute inspiration, finding little divide between the spiritual and the secular.

It’s easy to imagine that The Gospel Plowboys are especially inspirational in live performance, but it’s to their credit they also manage to be so completely compelling on record as well. Kris Miller’s Prodigal, a reflective ballad that finds a connection between devotion and desire, and one of only a handful of original offerings, is both moving and engaging. Let Me Walk Lord, By You Side, originally written by Carter Stanley, and Gloryland Is Just In Sight, suggest that indeed hope lies just beyond the horizon.

Ultimately then, whether one is seeking salvation or simply looking for a set of songs that can entertain and inspire in equal measure, there’s clearly something to be said for what The Gospel Plowboys manage to harvest here. Amen to that!