Someone Like You video from Danny Burns

Back in the spring of this year, Irish singer and songwriter Danny Burns released his grassed up version of Someone Like You on Bonfire Records, which had been a smash hit for Adele in 2011. Danny’s cut was well received in the bluegrass world, going to #1 on our Bluegrass Today Grassicana chart a few months ago.

Now he has a music video for the song, released in tandem with his full-length album, Promised Land, this past Friday.

The video finds Danny in the studio tracking Someone Like You, and while music videos typically are upbeat and cheerful, this one sticks with the more somber tone of the song’s lyrics. Folks who follow pop music may recall Adele’s video a decade ago and its bleak and gloomy look, perfect for this song about someone recently out of a long term relationship.

Scott Vestal is on banjo here, with Billy Contreas on fiddle, Ethan Burkhardt on upright bass, Josh Methany on dobro, and Matt Menefee on mandolin. Burns played guitar and Tim O’Brien sings harmony.

Check out the video.

Both Someone Like You and the Promised Land album are available now from popular download and streaming services online.