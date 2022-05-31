Someone Like You – grassy Adele cover from Danny Burns

Irish folksinger and songwriter Danny Burns got his start in Donegal, raised in a family of working musicians, and later as a touring artist in Ireland and the US, performing as a solo act. His 2019 debut project, North Country, turned heads across the Americana music scene, recorded in Nashville with contributions from artists like Sam, Bush, Jerry Douglas, Dan Tyminski, and Critter Fuqua.

Signed now with Bonfire Music Group, Burn has a new album slated for this fall, with a decided bluegrass sound amidst the Celtic strains of his homeland. Living nearly two decades now in the US, Danny has a close familiarity with the medium, which is obvious in this week’s release of Someone Like You, his grassified reimagining of Adele’s 2011 hit.

His is a very different take on the song, but the rough edges in Danny’s voice nicely mirror those in Adele’s original cut. It will be a fine introduction to this thoughtful song for bluegrass lovers, and a lovely embellishment for those who remember it well.

Burn shared a few words about how this single came to be.

“We came up with the idea when we were down in Mexico with Ethan from the label during the pandemic. At that point I didn’t know when we’d get back into studio in Nashville, and I wanted to track a grass record live. So we started playing a few songs for Ethan from Bonfire/Pinecastle and he liked the songs and arrangement ideas. I’ve always really loved this Adele song.

Fast forward, and things started to normalize, so we got some dates booked at Neal Cappellino’s studio in Nashville – the Doghouse Studio – in October. We got Scott Vestal on banjo in the sessions, along with Billy Contreas on fiddle, Ethan Burkhardt on upright bass, Josh Methany on dobro, and Matt Menefee on mandolin. We got to work with Brandon Bell, who engineered and mixed, plus we got to work with Neal Cappellino who did engineering and vocal production.

I got in touch with Tim (O’Brien) who is one of my favorite singers/musicians, and ran the tune by him, and he sang on it beautifully. It’s always a great honor to work with him. We had a blast tracking this Adele song! This is the first single from the full-length record called Promised Land – out on October 21 on Bonfire Music Group/Pinecastle Records.”

Check it out…

Someone Like You from Danny Burns will be available on June 1 from popular download and streaming services online.