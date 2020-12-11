Somebody Loves Me from Rebekah Speer

Rebekah Speer (née Long) has released a single from her upcoming album of bluegrass Gospel music, a classic from the Speer Family.

It’s one from her in-laws, who started their career in Gospel music all the way back in the 1920s. They continued performing and recording under the Speer Family name until 1998 with successive generations of the original clan. Rebekah had been married to Ben Speer until his passing in 2017.

She says this new single, a quartet version of Somebody Loves Me, is one that has remained with her for some time.

“Somebody Loves Me has always been one of my favorite songs by the Speer Family. It thrills me to have long time family friends Jimmy Blackwood, Gene McDonald, and Mary Tom (Speer) Reid’s son, Tim Reid, singing this classic with me.”

In addition to the singers she mentions above, Rebekah is supported on the track by Derek Vaden on banjo, Alan Bibey on mandolin, Nick Dauphinais on guitar, and Matt Wright on bass. They captured an old time quartet sound, with a ’40s/’50s vibe.

Here’s a taste…

You can find Rebekah Speer’s cut of Somebody Loves Me for download purchase online. Radio programmers can find it at AirPlay Direct.