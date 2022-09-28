Some Tuesday night music pics from World of Bluegrass 2022

Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) – photo © Frank Baker

Here’s a photo report of Tuesday night musical activity at World of Bluegrass from Frank Baker, who caught the Kickoff Show with Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater, as well as The Foreign Landers and Missy Raines & Allegheny in the convention center.

Becky’s friends included Dan Boner and Stephen Mougin on guitar, Nate Sabat on bass, Thomas Cassell on mandolin, Ned Luberecki on banjo, Jana Mougin, Rick Farris, and Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg from Nefesh Mountain.

Much, much more to come.

  • Jana and Stephen Mougin at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Ned Luberecki with Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Ned Luberecki with Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Thomas Cassell with Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Becky Buller at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Dan Boner with Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Ned Luberecki with Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg with Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg with Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Grand finale with Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Missy Raines at The Raleigh Convention Center (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • The Foreign Landers at The Raleigh Convention Center (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • The Foreign Landers at The Raleigh Convention Center (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Missy Raines & Allegheny at The Raleigh Convention Center (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Missy Raines & Allegheny at The Raleigh Convention Center (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Tristan Scroggins with Missy Raines $ Allegheny at The Raleigh Convention Center (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Ellie Hakanson with Missy Raines at The Raleigh Convention Center (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Missy Raines $ Allegheny at The Raleigh Convention Center (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Tristan Scroggins with Missy Raines at The Raleigh Convention Center (9/27/22) - photo © Frank Baker

