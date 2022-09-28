Some Tuesday night music pics from World of Bluegrass 2022

Here’s a photo report of Tuesday night musical activity at World of Bluegrass from Frank Baker, who caught the Kickoff Show with Becky Buller & Friends at The Lincoln Theater, as well as The Foreign Landers and Missy Raines & Allegheny in the convention center.

Becky’s friends included Dan Boner and Stephen Mougin on guitar, Nate Sabat on bass, Thomas Cassell on mandolin, Ned Luberecki on banjo, Jana Mougin, Rick Farris, and Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg from Nefesh Mountain.

