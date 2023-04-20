Some Things You Can’t Undo from Tina Adair

Tina Adair has been on most people’s list of top bluegrass singers going on more than 25 years now. Starting out as a teenager, she wowed audiences with her family band, and then as a solo artist, before serving as a founding member of Sister Sadie, IBMA’s 2020 Entertainers of the Year.

Now back on her own, Tina is working with the Engelhardt Music Group in Nashville, who have released a third single from her latest album, Here Within My Heart.

Some Things You Can’t Undo comes from Glen Duncan and Jerry Salley, a sad, heartbreak number about a jilter who returns to the scene of a crime to seek a reconciliation, only to find that the things he had said are still ringing in his former lover’s mind.

Tina gives it a tender treatment, supported by some of Nashville’s best. Scott Vestal is on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Dennis Crouch on bass. Wes Hightower adds vocal harmonies.

Have a listen…

Some Things You Can’t Undo, and the full Here Within My Heart album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be purchased from EMG’s web site.

Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.