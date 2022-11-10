Some Might Say – new single from Danny Burns

Skip to content
Bonfire Music Group has released a second single for Irish-born singer/songwriter Danny Burns, taken from his upcoming album, Promised Land.
Danny surprised a lot of his fans with the first single from the album, as instead of one of his own songs, he offered up a bluegrass rendition of Adele’s 2011 smash hit
. Well, he’s done it again, reaching back to 1995 for Someone Like You , a big song for British rockers Oasis, written by their guitarist, Noel Gallagher. Some Might Say
In putting the grass to this number, Burns has sped it up a bit, and brought in a crack studio band consisting of Scott Vestal on banjo, Tony Wray on guitar, Matt Menefee on mandolin, Billy Contreras on fiddle, Josh Matheney on reso-guitar, and Ethan Burkhardt on bass. Dennis Parker adds the harmony vocals, and matches Burns’ gritty delivery perfectly.
Growing up in Ireland, Danny recalled hearing this song regularly in pubs and bars, and it came to his mind when pulling together material for
Promised Land.
If you know this song from ’90s radio, this version will be something of a shocker, but for new listeners, it will just hit like a strong bluegrass cut.
Check it out…
VIDEO
Some Might Say from Danny Burns is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
