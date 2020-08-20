Some further thoughts on the passing of Steve Gulley

The passing on Tuesday evening of Steve Gulley, bluegrass singer, songwriter, band leader, and all around great guy, has really had a profound impact on the bluegrass community.

As our obituary on Tuesday night said, Steve was well loved by everyone in the music, whether they were on the business, creative, or consumer side of the ledger. A testament to that admiration can be see in the fact that more than 35,000 people have read that piece since it was posted, and it continues to draw new readers. We hope his family and close friends can take some comfort in seeing how many souls he had touched during his life.

Nearly everyone associated with bluegrass posted touching tributes yesterday on Facebook, some of which we will share, and we would also like to take up some of the aspects of Steve’s career that weren’t the focus of his obituary.

While most of us knew Gulley music through his time with Doyle Lawson, Mountain Heart, Dale Ann Bradley, or his own group, New Pinnacle, he had learned how to be an entertainer in his several years at the Renfro Valley Barn Dance in central Kentucky. There he delighted thousands of visitors with his soulful renditions of bluegrass and classic country songs, not to mention his uncanny impressions of popular country artists.

Here he is as Marty Robbins…

…and as John Conlee.

But surely his best known was the remarkable Gulley take on George Jones, which grew over the years from an impression into a memorable tribute, and ultimately his most requested number at live shows. Here is his rendition of The Grand Tour with Dale Ann Bradley in 2012. It’s one not many singers are willing to tackle, given its consensus status as Jones’ greatest vocal triumph.

The obituary contained some comments from his closest friends in the music business, which were excerpted for inclusion, but they are so poignant and deeply felt that we wanted to share them here in their entirety.

First from his oldest friend in bluegrass, Phil Leadbetter.

“I first met Steve Gulley when I was 12 years old. This was the same night that I met Josh Graves, and Steve was in the backup band which was a country group that featured him on electric bass and vocals. Steve and I were just a few months apart in our age, but we were both 12. My birthday is in March and Steve’s in October. He would always tease me on stage about being older than he was.

I lost track of him for several years as I went to Nashville, and he was at Renfro Valley working as Music Director as well as a band member. In 1991 when I started with JD Crowe and the New South, we were playing the festival of the Bluegrass in Lexington, Kentucky. A bus belonging to Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver pulled up and out stepped Steve Gulley. I had lost track of him over the years but here we were standing face-to-face as members of our very favorite bands.

From that day me and Steve stayed very close through his days with Mountain Heart and mine with Wildfire. We eventually decided we wanted to do something together, and along with Alan Bibey we formed the band Grasstowne. I departed Grasstowne after a couple years and joined up with The Whites. It was in 2011 that I was diagnosed with cancer, and it was around that time that Steve joined up with the Dale Ann Bradley Band. After my stem cell transplant in 2012, Steve invited me to come and watch him and Dale Ann. Steve coaxed her to hire me, and though I was not ready to play, I took the job.

Steve and I traveled every weekend together, show to show, and this continued through his days with his band, New Pinnacle, and then with my band the All-Stars of Bluegrass. I have never had a better friend than Steve Gulley, and I can say without a doubt I had no better friend on earth then him.

It is so ironic that the disease that I battle with, and continue to battle with today, has taken him. I always used to thank him for coming to get me and helping me out, and he would always say to me, ‘you know old buddy, I may get sick one day and you will have to help me.’ I never dreamed he would ever fall ill to this terrible disease. There was no better friend on earth than Steve Gulley, and I have never known anyone that has upheld God and Christianity as much as Steve has.

I cannot say that God has ever had a better Warrior here on the earth than Steve. I just hope one day we end up at the same place. I think where Steve is going he has a direct pass. He was a very good man. He helped make me a much better man just being around him. God bless him and his family, his wife Debbie, and all his children as well as his parents