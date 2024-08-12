Some further details about World of Bluegrass in Chattanooga

Since the International Bluegrass Music Association’s announcement last month that their signature events would be moving to Chattanooga, TN for 2025-27, we have been in discussions with the folks at Chattanooga Tourism to learn a bit more about the city, and how things will lay out for September 16-20, 2025.

While the bulk of the convention activities seem certain to be housed in the Chattanooga Convention Center, located downtown a short walk from the Tennessee River waterfront, neither IBMA nor the City are willing to say so at this point. The Chattanooga Marriott Downtown hotel is attached to the Convention Center, much as the Raleigh Marriott City Center hotel does with the Raleigh Convention Center.

Westin Hotels also has a property nearly adjacent, and there are several others a very short walk away, including the Kinley Chattanooga Southside, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, and the Moxy Chattanooga Downtown. Springhill Suites, and Courtyard have hotels down by the waterfront, said to be about a ten minute walk or three minute drive away. Posted room prices look like they will be compatible with costs in Raleigh, with the exception of the Westin. And, as is customary, we anticipate IBMA arranging for member/attendee discounts.

Of course, if the Convention Center is not the site for World of Bluegrass, all this is moot.

In communication with Hannah Hammon, Public Relations Manager for Chattanooga Tourism Co., all she would tell us about siting was this:

“We’re currently finalizing logistics and coordinating event locations. The events will span downtown, from the Chattanooga Choo Choo to the Riverfront. Our goal is to make the festival walkable and easily accessible for our visitors, community, and attendees.”

The one site that has been revealed is the Awards Show.

“The 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Show will be held at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. Once renovations are complete, future events will be hosted at the newly remodeled Tivoli Theatre.”

Both venues are placed about a 16 minute walk from the convention center, or a five minute drive.

She also indicated the enthusiasm that the city feels about inviting the wider bluegrass community to their town.

“The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is excited to host this multi-day event for our residents and visitors. We have something for the entire family and the bluegrass music lover in you. Nestled in the heart of bluegrass music’s roots along the Appalachian Trail, Chattanooga offers a welcoming atmosphere that you’ll quickly fall in love with. Our city boasts walkability, diverse culture, rich music history, amazing cuisine, and breathtaking views.

This event highlights the essence of Chattanooga and its love for bluegrass. As a down-home city that cherishes its musical heritage, we couldn’t be more thrilled to share this experience with you. Additionally, explore our vibrant arts scene, outdoor adventures, and the warm hospitality that makes Chattanooga a must-visit destination.”

They do have a charming downtown area, with a variety of small hotels and bed-and-breakfast inns, as well as a variety of eateries at every price point.

Hammon again…

“Chattanooga’s downtown is a haven for food lovers, with a diverse array of walkable restaurants. Whether you’re craving fast food or luxurious dining, our vibrant culinary scene has something for everyone. You’ll find dishes inspired by cultures from around the world, as well as regional specialties from across the US. Whatever your taste, Chattanooga’s downtown has a restaurant to satisfy your cravings.”

The Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport is located five miles east of downtown, and while it does not offer many direct flights, it offers connections from major airports like Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, New York, Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa, and Washington, DC. In typical traffic, the airport is about a 20 minute drive to downtown. All major car rental companies are located in or near the airport, and there is pickup available from Uber, Lyft, and as many as seven local cab companies.

A city bus stop is located near the airport, but it would be perhaps a 15-20 minute walk. Many hotels downtown offer airport shuttles.

A big question on the minds of WOB attendees is safety and ease of movement in the convention area. Hannah says that the city places a lot of importance on ensuring security.

“Public safety in downtown Chattanooga is a priority for the city. The area is generally safe, with a strong police presence and various safety initiatives in place. Like any urban area, it’s always wise to stay aware of your surroundings, especially at night.

Overall, downtown Chattanooga is a vibrant and welcoming area for visitors and locals alike.”

A downtown shuttle bus is operated by CARTA (Chattanooga Regional Area Transportation Authority, that runs throughout the busy downtown district, where hotels, restaurants, and attractions can be found, until 11:00 p.m. everyday but Sunday.

Hammon says that negotiating the city is not difficult, even for first time visitors.

“Public transportation in Chattanooga is accessible and convenient. The city is walkable and can easily be navigated via the free electric shuttle, or the Bike Chattanooga bicycle share system. For those preferring taxis or ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, these are readily available and typically offer quick response times. Whether you’re exploring downtown or traveling to other parts of the city, getting around Chattanooga is easy and efficient.”

We look forward to hearing, and sharing, more details about World of Bluegrass 2025 as they are announced.