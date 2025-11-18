Solomon Simon Dog Man Jack – new children’s book by Cindy Baucom

Cindy Baucom has been a popular figure i n the bluegrass world for some time. Serving as the host of the syndicated weekly radio program, Knee Deep in Bluegrass, she reaches music lovers all over the country with new and classic songs. She is also seen on stages in the southeast as a MC at festivals and concerts, and as a vocalist.

But she is also the widow of a beloved banjo man, the legendary Terry Baucom, who we lost in 2023 to Lewy body dementia, a most unkind illness that takes your mind much like Alzheimer’s, accompanied by hallucinations. Cindy helped Terry through his final days which sometimes found his proud and gentle soul wracked by delusions of many kinds.

Now Cindy has released a children’s book called Solomon Simon Dog Man Jack, meant to help young ones understand this awful disease. It’s told from the perspective of the Baucom’s treasured pet and Terry’s great friend, a Terrier mix they found at a shelter.

Cindy says that the long name she gave the book is likewise part of the story.

“As Terry’s disease progressed, he changed his dog’s name many times. But regardless of what he was called, Terry’s little friend was always quick to respond to his voice. They formed a quick bond that proved to be comforting to Terry throughout his journey.”

The book is charmingly illustrated by Grace van’t Hof, who also performs as a member of Chris Jones & The Night Drivers.

“In addition to being a wonderful illustrator, Grace is a banjo player very familiar with Terry and his work. She captured his personality so well – even down to his signature Birkenstocks and wristwatch.

You will see some other familiar faces from the bluegrass world in the book, too. Grace’s work is beautiful and brings the story to life.

I am also grateful to Ricky Skaggs for writing a touching tribute to Terry that serves as the book’s foreword.”

She described her purpose in writing the book succinctly.

“My mission with this book project is three-fold:

1) honor Terry’s memory and musical legacy

2) bring awareness to Lewy body dementia and the importance of animal adoption

3) raise money for those two causes

If I can accomplish these goals, my heart will be happy.”

All proceeds from the sale of Solomon Simon Dog Man Jack will be split equally between the Lewy Body Dementia Association and Bonaparte’s Retreat Dog Rescue, founded by Emmylou Harris.

The 24-page book, sized 8.5 x 8.5 inches, is available for sale now online for $25. It will be a lovely memento for anyone who remembers Terry as a friend, a mentor, or simply as an influential musical artist. It’s a must if you know a child who has someone in their orbit suffering from Lewy body dementia.

Congratulations Cindy and Grace for this wonderful achievement. Terry would be so proud!