Soldiers of Heaven from Ashleigh Graham

Ashleigh Graham – photo © Laci Mack

Pinecastle Records has a new single for bluegrass singer/songwriter Ashleigh Graham, a gospel number she wrote with Brink Brinkman called Soldiers of Heaven.

Ashleigh shared how she came to work with Brinkman, and create her first original gospel song.

“I reached out to Brink (Mark) Brinkman after his IBMA Gospel Song of the Year win. I had never written a bluegrass gospel song before, and I wanted to make sure I got it right, all while learning from a master.

Throughout the Bible, God was able to use broken people to help broken people find their way back to Jesus. Many of the most successful prophets in the Bible weren’t perfect, but had made their fair share of mistakes. In their brokenness they found God, and then God used them to preach.

Again, not because they were perfect, but because they were imperfect. They understood the people in their struggles and were therefore more able to help them. That is what this song is about. I went through a very difficult time in my life several years ago. What gave me hope was knowing God could still use me to help others.”

Graham is on mandolin and lead vocals, supported by Scott Patrick on guitar, Eli Johnston on banjo, Stephen Burwell on fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass. Johnston and John Meador add harmony vocals.

They turn in a solid, highly listenable track. Check it out.

Soldiers of Heaven is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

The song will also appear on Ashleigh’s I’ll Just Drive album, due June 6 from Pinecastle.