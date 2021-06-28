SOIMF rebrands to Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival

Skip to content
The Southern Ohio Indoor Bluegrass Festival, which has held twice annual events in Wilmington, OH for 17 years, is rebranding this year as the
Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, starting in November.
In addition to the new name, this venerable festival hosted by Joe Mullins and his family, is expanding to add a third day this fall, running November 11-13 at the The Roberts Centre in Wilmington. It will remain an indoor event impervious to weather, with a large Holiday Inn attached to the Centre, and quality music, plenty of jamming, and a family-friendly environment.
The name change is meant to reinforce the legacy of how bluegrass music came to southern Ohio during the industrial era, when Appalachian families migrated north in search of work in the factories around Cincinnati and Columbus. They brought elements of their native culture, including bluegrass and old time music, which became established in cities as far north as Detroit. With both a
new book and a popular bluegrass recording utilizing the name, Mullins and company decided that it was a more fitting name for their festival as well.
The debut Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival in November will include performances by host band, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, along with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, and several more. Tickets will go on sale August 1.
Full details about the November 2021 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival
can be found online.
