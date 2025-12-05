Socks and Underwear from Daryl Mosley

Pinecastle Records is getting into the holiday spirit with a new song from Daryl Mosley, a nostalgic look at Christmas gifts that failed to thrill called Socks and Underwear.

We call all remember eyeing a brightly-colored packaged, tied up with ribbon, and discovering upon opening that it contained the most practical and fun-free thing imaginable. Mosley works this vein of disappointment in his new single, but in a cheery, charming, bluegrass way.

Or as he puts it…

“Most of us remember childhood Christmas gifts that didn’t quite live up to expectations. This song is a fun, nostalgic tribute to those presents we ‘needed,’ but were not what we wanted.”

With Daryl singing the lead we have Tony Wray on guitar, banjo, mandolin, and bass, and Jaelee Roberts singing harmony.

It’s the perfect song for wrapping presents by the fire.

Check it out.

Socks and Underwear is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.