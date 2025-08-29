So What’d I Miss? – David Parmley

When it comes to bluegrass music from the 1970s and 1980s, David Parmley’s lead singing as part of the Bluegrass Cardinals was a beloved, defining element of that era. In the decades since, he continued creating excellent music with his own bands, Continental Divide and Cardinal Tradition. When it was announced that David was re-emerging with new recordings following his retirement from Cardinal Tradition in 2019, fans were justifiably excited. Parmley’s newest album, aptly titled So What’d I Miss?, on 615 Hideaway Records is his first in nine years and powerfully demonstrates why so many love what he’s brought to the table.

The opening track, All Dressed Up, tells a sad, yet humorous tale about a man being stood up by his date after getting dressed in his finest clothes and emotionally psyching himself up. Cowritten by Linda Buell, Geoff Buell, and Jody Emerson, this song gets things off to a powerful start. As with several other selections on this project, Parmley receives instrumental and vocal support from producer Scott Vestal on banjo, Jim Hurst on guitar, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Dave Roe on bass, Jeff Partin on resophonic guitar, and Don Rigsby on harmony vocals.

Goodbye to the Blues by Marshall Wilborn was first recorded on the Johnson Mountain Boys’ Rounder album, Let The Whole World Talk, in 1987, and is the first of several tracks to feature Parmley alongside The Del McCoury Band. This is one of those songs that’s made for David and Del to sing together, as are other selections such as Climbing The Walls and Kentucky Means Paradise. Fans of the Parmley/McCoury collaboration Families of Tradition from 1990 will especially be delighted by David and Del’s recreation of the opening song, Smoke Along the Track.

What Makes You Think, by Bill and Jody Emerson, and Wayne Atkins, is a love ballad that tells the oft-told story of a man dealing with being rejected. This particular track contains beautiful vocal work from Parmley, Rigsby, and Rhonda Vincent.

David’s interpretation of I’ll Be Here in the Morning is one of the album’s true gems. Written by Townes Van Zandt, this particular track is a brilliant example of Parmley’s emotive vocal stylings.

So What’d I Miss? was well worth the wait. With not a skip-worthy track to be found, David Parmley has recorded an album that once again shows why he is one of the most esteemed vocalists in the bluegrass genre. If you’re not familiar with David’s music, don’t miss out!