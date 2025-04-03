So Lonesome So Long from Robert Hale

Veteran bluegrass vocalist Robert Hale is featured on a new single from Pinecastle Records, one written by Tim Stafford and Bobby Starnes called So Lonesome So Long.

Hale has been kicking around the bluegrass scene for several decades now, starting out at nine in his native West Virginia, playing and singing alongside his father, Clayton Hale. After doing guest spots with Bill Monroe on the Opry, he hooked up with Scott Vestal and Wayne Benson to form LiveWire. Working now with Wildfire, Robert has also been a part of J.D. Crowe & The New South, and played with Eddie Adcock, and the Allstars of Bluegrass.

It’s a blunt goodbye song, with the singer passing on the title lyric to his soon-to-be ex.

Robert says that he enjoys this one.

“It’s kind of a fun song… about realizing that the bad situation you’re going through just might not be all your fault after all, and it’s time to move on!”

Helping out Robert, who sings lead and plays guitar, are Jason Davis on banjo, Chris Davis on mandolin, Nathan Altizer on fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass. Darrell Webb adds a harmony vocal.

After a brief finger style guitar intro, the guys get down to some solid bluegrass. Have a listen.

So Lonesome So Long is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.