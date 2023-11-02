So Far Down from The Barefoot Movement, featuring Jens Kruger

Tomorrow is the release date for the next single from The Barefoot Movement, and they have kindly given us the video to share this afternoon with all our readers. It includes banjo work from Jens Kruger of The Kruger Brothers.

So Far Down is catchy song written by the Movement’s fiddler and lead vocalist, Noah Wall, composed with her mother Tammy over the phone. Though they’ve never been a specifically grass act, hovering in the regions that encompass bluegrass, old time, and Americana, this one has a kick that feels right at home.

Noah shared a few words about So Far Down and how it came to be.

“I grew up listening to my mom sing songs she had written. She always sang harmony lines to whatever song was on the radio, and that is how I developed a deep and abiding love for all things harmony singing. She introduced me to most of the music that became hugely influential for me as an artist, so it seems only natural that someday we would end up writing a song together. She wrote the chorus and recorded it in my phone memos, and I wrote the verses later on a solo songwriting sojourn.

Her words were about being relentless and not giving up, even when the odds seem stacked against you, so I followed that vein through the verses. It’s the feel-good song of the album.

Not to mention we were honored to get the amazing Jens Kruger to guest on banjo, so we’re really proud of how it turned out.”

Support comes from Wall’s husband and co-founder of The Barefoot Movement, Tommy Norris, on mandolin, along with Ben Howlington on guitar, and Katie Blomarz-Kimball on bass, with Kruger on banjo and Jordan Perlso on drums. Tommy and Katie add the harmony vocals.

Have a look/listen in the music video…

So Far Down will be widely available on November 3 from popular download and streaming services online. To support the Movement directly, you can purchase downloads from their web site.