So Black and White from the Del McCoury Band

The Del McCoury Band has a new song to share today, one called So Black and White, from the pen of jamgrass hero Larry Keel, who has written others as well for Del over the years.

McCoury says that he picked up a vibe in this one right away.

“I could feel something in this song of Larry’s right away, and when I saw, like chasing down a thought you couldn’t quite put your finger on. And after all these years, I still get excited to do something that sounds fresh, it just fits what we do.”

It’s recorded with Del on guitar and lead vocal, Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, Rob McCoury on banjo, Alan Bartram on bass, and Christian Ward on fiddle. They deliver a bluesy, McCoury-filled take on this mildly dark song

Have a listen in this lyric video, also just released.

So Black and White is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.