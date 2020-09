Sneak peek of Grit and Grace from Balsam Range

Mountain Home Music has released a sneak peak video for their latest single from Balsam Range, Grit and Grace.

Interestingly, this song is a contribution from fiddle and vocalist Buddy Melton’s mother, Ann, who wrote it along with Milan Miller and Beth Husband. It tells the story of surviving through hard times, using your own grit, and God’s grace.

Buddy says that the message is universal to the human condition.

“Grit and Grace is the kind of song that every single person who walks this earth can, or will likely, relate to at some point during their journey. But with determination, courage, faith, and finding the inner grit to overcome struggles, we live to tell another story. One that has a happy ending for us.

My desire is that this song provides encouragement and strength to anyone who may be suffering. That they may find peace in knowing they are not alone.”

Grit and Grace is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.